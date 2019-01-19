Pemra warns TV channels against anti-judiciary content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a warning again to the satellite television channels to desist from what it called malicious and indecent content during talk shows and discussions regarding the state institutions, particularly the judiciary. In a statement, the authority said that despite earlier directives, advice and warnings it was a matter of serious concern that anti-judiciary programmes were being aired continuously on various TV channels. Particularly, since January 17, 2019, TV channels were airing marathon transmissions and talk shows containing defamatory and derogatory programmes targeting judiciary and other state institutions. “Such malicious and indecent content is going on air without editing, substantiating weak editorial control of satellite TV channels licensees, who are running affairs abysmally. Airing of such content is in violation of Pemra laws, including the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) and the Code of Conduct, 2015,” it noted. Pemra warned that strict action would be taken, including initiation of contempt of court proceedings, against the violation of Pemra laws and relevant rules. It asked the electronic media to strictly comply with its laws and the code of conduct.