Bill submitted for boosting MPAs salary, perks

LAHORE: Ghazanfar Cheena, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from Bhakker, on Friday submitted a bill calling for amendment to the Punjab Provincial Assemblies (Salaries, Allowance and Privilege of Members) Act 1974. The bill is meant to bring salaries, perks, monetary privileges of Punjab Assembly MPAs at par with the members of other assemblies.

The bill states that ‘the salaries and other monetary privileges of the members of the Punjab Assembly have not been revised for a long time. “This amendment bill, therefore, intends to bring the salaries of Punjab Assembly members at par with the salaries and other monetary privileges available to the members of other provincial assemblies” it states.

This is noteworthy that the bill has been submitted by a PTI MPA whose party on the other hand is calling for austerity measures to cut expenditures to provide relief to people. The bill still is a subject to clearance by the office of the Punjab Assembly speaker.