No intention to derail Sindh govt: Vawda

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that they (the PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf) have no intention to derail or depose the Sindh government and they are not doing any conspiracy against the provincial government. “The Sindh government has been formed through votes, so it should be recognised,” said the federal minister while speaking at a press conference here on Friday after visiting his constituency in Baldia Town area. “(Sindh Chief Minister) Murad Ali Shah is like my brother as I hope that he will take best steps for the province,” he said. The federal minister took credit for the situation that no scandal of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged despite passage of considerable time since he had become the chief executive of the country.

He said that instead of demolishing properties of people in Karachi as part of the anti-encroachment drive, such assets should be given legal cover. He said that condition of his constituency in Karachi was poor and the area gave the look of ruins of Mohenjodaro. He on the occasion announced establishment of a shelter home, reverse osmosis water filtration plant, and free food service for people on self-help basis in his constituency in Baldia Town.

Earlier, speaking to people at different locations of his constituency, the federal minister said that no one could dare topple the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “Imran Khan will fulfill his promises while politics of others will be buried,” said Vawda. He said the government would construct the Mohmand Dam and nobody could stop construction of this dam.

Vawda said that he was indeed the federal minister for water resources but provision of water to households was a provincial subject as the Sindh government had to resolve this issue for people in his constituency. He said that complaints of people in his constituency regarding non-provision of civic facilities had been genuine as the MNA of an area alone could do nothing without the cooperation of the provincial government.

He said that he was the lone federal minister who had started building an improved working relationship with the Sindh government as he was hopeful about resolution of civic issues of people in his constituency.