Central Zone bag Islamabad U-19 Cricket trophy

ISLAMABAD: Led by talented batsman-wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir, Central Zone Islamabad lifted Islamabad Region Inter-District U-19 One-day Championship trophy by winning all the matches and on better run-rate.

The five-team Inter-District U-19 One-day Championship concluded on Friday.Central Zone bagged 7 points with NRR of 3.593. It was followed by North Zone, runners-up, with 7 points and 1.474 NRR. West Zone bagged 3 points, East Zone 2 points and Gil-Baltistan DCA had one point. Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir, who led Central Zone Islamabad, emerged highest run-getter with 346 runs in three outings. Rohail Nazir was also declared best wicketkeeper in the last U-19 World Cricket Cup. Akif Khan of East Zone emerged highest wicket-taker claiming 11 wickets.

Others who performed well in this tournament were Zahid Iqbal (West Zone-231 runs), M Irshad Mirza (North Zone - 140 runs), Hassan Nasir (North Zone - 136 runs), M Umer (Central Zone - 130 runs), Mukarram Ali Javed (East Zone - 114 runs), M Moeez Khan (West Zone - 105 runs), Hasan Kiyani (North Zone - 104 runs).

In bowling category, speedster Kaleem Dil (Central Zone - 9 wickets), Abdul Ghafoor (GB - 8 wickets), Dilawar Jutt (West Zone - 7 wickets), M Moeez Khan (West Zone - 7 wickets), Haseeb ul Hassan (West Zone - 7 wickets), Asghar Ali (North Zone - 6 wickets), Zarak Khan (North Zone - 6 wickets), Hamza Bin Zulfiqar (Central Zone - 5 wickets) and Kashif Ali (BG - 5 wickets) performed well.