Faria to coach Qatar

DOHA: Rui Faria, an assistant to Jose Mourinho at a number of Europe’s biggest teams, has become head coach at Qatari league side Al Duhail, the club announced on Friday.It is the 43-year-old’s first job since leaving Manchester United, as Mourinho’s number two, last year. “The club administration has succeeded in hiring Portuguese coach Rui Faria to lead the team... during the coming period after intensive negotiations,” the club said in an announcement posted on Twitter. It said that Duhail had beaten off several offers from other clubs to secure Faria as its coach. “The club will present its new coach to the media in a major press conference that will be announced in the upcoming two days,” it added.