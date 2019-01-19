PSL-4 anthem, singers revealed

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Super League 2019 anthem was launched on Friday, it was also announced that renowned international singer, Armando Christian Perez, known by the stage name Pitbull will dazzle the opening ceremony of fourth season at Dubai International Stadium on February 14.

The Florida-based singer has become a household name around the world with a number of super hit songs in recent years. Marcia Barrett of the legendary old-school Pop outfit Boney M will also grace the opening ceremony.

Leading Pakistan Sufi-rock band Junoon is another attraction of what promises to be a memorable evening in Dubai. Aima Baig will perform during the ceremony with her fellow singer, Shuja Haider.