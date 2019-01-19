Mendis cleared of serious injury

HOBART: An X-ray has cleared Kusal Mendis of any serious injury, after he had taken a fierce blow while fielding at short leg on the first day of the tour game against the Cricket Australia XI, in Hobart. A powerful sweep from Jake Doran hit Mendis during the middle session of the day-night match and having been in considerable pain, he quickly left the field for treatment. He spent the rest of day icing the injury to his right ring finger, but has now been shown to have sustained no breaks or fractures.