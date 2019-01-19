Polo D Sufi enter Battle Axe final

LAHORE: Polo D Sufi defeated PBG/Remounts by a narrow margin of 9-8 to qualify for the main final of the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2019 here at Cavalry Polo ground on Friday.

Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the for Polo D Sufi as he fired in fabulous five goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Sufi M Amir and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi converted one goal apiece. Raja Samiuillah was though in sublime form and played outstanding polo by pumping in superb six goals and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu struck two goals yet their heroics couldn’t save their team from defeat.

PBG/Remounts started the crucial match in a great style by smashing in three goals - two by Nicolas and one by Raja Sami - to take 3-0 lead while Ahmed Ali thwarted two goals for Sufi to make it 3-2. Polo D Sufi fought back well through Raja Temur who slammed in a brace to provide his side 4-3 lead while Raja Sami hit one for PBG to square the things at 4-4.

Raja Sami continued his superb show in the third chukker and hammered an impressive hat-trick enhance PBG’s lead to 7-4 while Raja Temur thwarted one for Sufi to finish the chukker at 7-5.

PBG added one more in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to further stretch his team’s lead to 8-5. Polo D Sufi then changed their gears and started playing aggressive polo and fired in fabulous four back-to-back goals to get a narrow edge of 9-8, which remained intact till the final whistle and Polo D Sufi won the thriller by 9-8. Ahmed Khan and Omer Asjad Malhi officiated the match as field umpires. The main final will be played on Sunday between Polo D Sufi and PBG/Remounts.