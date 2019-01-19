Iran coach set for Colombia switch after Asian Cup

ABU DHABI: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said Friday that he was “honoured” to be courted by Colombia, who want the former Real Madrid boss to join them after the Asian Cup.

But the Portuguese, who has been Iran coach for eight rollercoaster years, insisted that he remains committed to bringing Asian football’s biggest prize back to the country for the first time in more than 40 years.

“There’s no doubt that Colombia expressed its interest and confidence in me,” Queiroz told AFP in an interview before Iran face Oman in the last 16 at the weekend.“It is an unbelievable national team with fantastic players and a very high FIFA ranking (12) — it’s prestigious, an honour and something that makes me very proud.

Despite Team Melli’s strong World Cup showing, Iranian football authorities opted not to offer him a new four-year contract — a decision that stung the former Portugal coach.Iran are joint Asian Cup favourites with South Korea and Queiroz praised the desire and determination shown by his players despite the turmoil caused by sanctions imposed on the country.

Breaking up is never easy, and Queiroz feels a special bond with his players. Iran's failure to lift the Asian Cup since completing a hat-trick of victories in 1976 is something of a mystery.