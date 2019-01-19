Inglis set to quit rugby

SYDNEY: Australian league star Greg Inglis will retire from representative rugby at the end of 2019 and from the national competition the following year, the one time Kangaroos skipper said Friday.

The 32-year-old’s shock announcement came just days after he was handed an 18-month good behaviour bond for a drink-driving incident last year that saw him stripped of the Australian captaincy.

Inglis was stripped of his Kangaroos captaincy and suspended for two games in October after being caught drink-driving just hours after he was appointed to the role. The South Sydney star had been drinking at a hotel after attending an indigenous sports carnival and said he mistakenly felt he was under the limit and able to drive the next day.