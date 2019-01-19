Impey makes his move in Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia: South Africa’s Daryl Impey surged into contention to defend his Tour Down Under title with a thrilling win ahead of race leader Patrick Bevin in Adelaide on Friday.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider claimed the fourth stage to move to second overall just seven seconds behind New Zealand’s Bevin (CCC Team) with two stages left in the UCI season-opening world tour event in South Australia. Impey gave his hopes of becoming the first rider to go back-to-back in the race’s 21-year history a massive boost with his stage victory.

Astana’s Leon Luis Sanchez went early but was caught by Impey and Bevin in the last 20 metres to finish third on the 129.2-kilometre (80-mile) stage through the Adelaide Hills from Unley to Campbelltown.

The stage featured the challenging Corkscrew Road ascent as a final test some six kilometres from the finish.Wout Poels (Team Sky), George Bennett (Team Jumbo-Visma), Richie Porte(Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Woods (EF-Education First) attacked on the final climb.

But they were caught by the chasing bunch, led by Impey and Bevin, on the descent resulting in an exciting 20-rider finish. Poels, Bennett, Porte and Woods announced themselves as the top climbers ahead of Sunday’s challenging final stage at Willunga, where the Tour winner will be anointed. Australia’s Jason Lea (UniSA-Australia) retained the King of the Mountain jersey after stage four from Bennett and Italy’s Manuele Boaro (Astana Pro Team).

Tour Down Under cycling results

Stage: 1. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-SCOTT) 3hr 3min 27sec 2. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC Team) same time 3. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/Astana Pro Team) s.t.

General Classification: 1. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC Team) 13hr 23min 30sec

2. Daryl Impey (RSA/Mitchelton-SCOTT) at 7 sec 3. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/Astana Pro Team) +11

Sprint Leader: 1. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC Team) 48 pts 2. Peter Sagan (SVK/BORA-hansgrohe) 36 pts

3. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/Astana Pro Team) 35pts

King of the Mountain1. Jason Lea (AUS/UniSA-Australia) 20 pts

2. George Bennett (NZL/Team Jumbo Visma) 16 pts 3. Manuele Boaro (ITA/Astana Pro Team) 12 pts.