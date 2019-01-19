Pak ODI team much stronger than ours: Faf

PORT ELIZABETH: While South Africa look a complete side in Test cricket, the questions over the best XI for their upcoming World Cup campaign loom large over the one-day outfit.

Ahead of the first of five ODIs against Pakistan, captain Faf du Plessis hinted at a healthy competition for places in almost every facet of the side. “We’re a one day side that’s still trying to find that balance in our team,” said du Plessis after South Africa’s training session at St George’s Park.

“With Quinny de Kock and Dale Steyn not here in the first two games, it actually gives us an opportunity to look at what else we need to look at, which is important.” “Pakistan is a very good one day side and probably they would be the first to say that from a performance point of view, their one-day team is much stronger,” added du Plessis. “It will be a nice challenge for us.”

While South Africa have a somewhat clear eye on who they want in most departments, the jostling for position notwithstanding, one of the more pressing questions - as it affects the balance of the team as a whole - is who will fill the all-rounder’s slot in the lower middle order.

Unusually, South Africa also have a surfeit of spin options to look at, with both left and right-handed wristspinner, as well as option of the left-arm orthodox of Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj was part of the one-day squad that toured Sri Lanka last year without the rested Imran Tahir, but with Tahir back and Tabraiz Shamsi included in the squad for the first two ODIs, Maharaj has been forced back to the fringes.

Coach Ottis Gibson has spoken of Rassie van der Dussen as a batsman who could slot in almost anywhere in the top six, and du Plessis suggested that van der Dussen’s performance in the Mzansi Super League - where he top-scored with with 469 runs at a strike-rate of 138.75 - had demanded attention from selectors.