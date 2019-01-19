Pak U-16s trounce Aussies to annex series

LAHORE: Pakistan U16 registered a convincing six wickets victory over Australia U16 in the fifth and final 50-over-a-side match to win the series by 3-2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

According to information available here Pakistan made light work of a 213-run chase on the back of a fine half-century by opener Sameer Saqib. The Faisalabad-born batsman scored 56 with the help of five fours to lead a combined charge by the batsmen.

Sameer added 46 runs for the first wicket with Ali Hassan, who made an enterprising 27 off 35 balls with the help of five fours. For the third wicket, Sameer added 71 runs with his captain Umer Eman (36).

The chase was duly completed with six wickets and 23 balls to spare by the pair of Kashif Ali and Rizwan Mehmood, who put on 58 runs for their unbroken fifth wicket. Kashif scored 31 not out from 30 balls with the help of five fours, while Rizwan’s 27 not out included four fours.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 212 in 47.5 overs after they were put into bat. Their total was built on opener Ryley Smith’s 95 off 125 balls that included seven fours and two sixes.

Smith added 97 runs for the third wicket with McFadyen, who scored a watchful 37. Pakistan bowlers maintained their stranglehold throughout the innings and it was only a late flourish by Nicholas Davis (32 off 18 balls) that helped Australia cross the 200-run mark.

Ahmed Khan continued his rich vein of form with the ball, collecting two more wickets to finish the series with a tally of 13 wickets. The right-arm fast bowler took two for 25 in his six overs in the series-decider.

Brief scores: Australia U-16s 212 all out in 47.5 overs (Ryley Smith 95, Noah McFadyen 37, Nicholas Davis 32, Ahmed Khan 2-25, Umer Eman 2-32) Pakistan U-16s 216-4 in 46.1 overs (Sameer Saqib 56, Umer Eman 36, Kashif Ali 31*, Rizwan Mehmood 27*, Noah McFadyen 2-43).