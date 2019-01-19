House Republicans join rebuke of Trump for easing Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: More than 130 US House Republicans joined Democrats Thursday in opposing the easing of sanctions against an ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, dealing a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s administration. The Democratic-controlled chamber overwhelmingly voted 362 to 53 approving the bill that would block the Treasury Department’s December move to lift sanctions on companies connected to Oleg Deripaska. The oligarch was targeted last year as part of US congressional efforts to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential race. But the measure is effectively a dead letter, as a version of the bill failed to advance earlier this week in the Republican-held Senate. "Today I voted to reinstate sanctions on certain Russian companies. I am not convinced that they have met the necessary requirements," House Intelligence Committee Republican Chris Stewart posted on Twitter. "I disagree with the President. The sanctions must remain in place." The sanctions relief, however, is set to move forward after a mandated 30-day review expires Thursday. The Treasury announced on December 19 it would end sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal and two related companies after blacklisted billionaire Deripaska took action to sharply cut his stake in them.