Sat Jan 19, 2019
REUTERS
January 19, 2019

Ex-Afghan adviser in race for president

World

REUTERS
January 19, 2019

KABUL: A former national security adviser entered Afghanistan’s presidential race on Friday, seeking to unseat his former boss President Ashraf Ghani with the promise of a renewed effort to bring peace to the country.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the country’s top security official for four years before he quit in August over policy differences with Ghani, is seen by analysts as a leading contender in the election now expected in July. Announcing his candidacy in Kabul, Atmar said he welcomed peace talks with the Taliban but added he would not accept the return of a Taliban regime. “I definitely seek to have a change in the leadership and replace it with my ‘Peace and Moderation Team’ to bring peace to the country,” Atmar told reporters.

The polls will be a crucial test for election officials who were criticized for failing to conduct free and fair parliamentary elections last October.

