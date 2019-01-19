Pakistan, South Africa look for momentum ahead of World Cup

PORT ELIZABETH: Pakistan will look to bounce back from the setback of 3-0 Test series defeat when they lock horns with South Africa in the first game of the five-match One-day International (ODI) series in Port Elizabeth on Saturday (today).

Pakistan are a more cohesive unit in the shorter format of the game and stand fifth on the ICC ODI Team Rankings. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also said on Friday that Pakistan are a better one-day team than the hosts.

“Pakistan is a very good one day side and probably they would be the first to say that from a performance point of view, their one-day team is much stronger,” he said after South Africa’s training session at St George’s Park. “It will be a nice challenge for us.”

Pakistan’s pace battery, which has been their strongest suit over the years, looks daunting once again. The likes of Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi will enjoy bowling on the seam-friendly conditions in Port Elizabeth. The teenager Shaheen impressed in bursts during the Test series, claiming nine Proteas scalps in two games.

The visitors will rely heavily on their experienced batting line-up, especially seasoned campaigners like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. In-form batsmen Shan Masood and Babar Azam –- Pakistan’s leading run-scorers in the Test series –- will also play a significant part.

Meanwhile, South Africa will hope to extend their dominant run of form into white-ball cricket. Du Plessis will be keen to get a series victory under his belt ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. “We’re a one day side that’s still trying to find that balance in our team,” du Plessis said. “With Quinny [de Kock] and Dale [Steyn] not here in the first two games, it actually gives us an opportunity to look at what else we need to look at, which is important.”

The Proteas’ bowling attack looks potent with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, and Andile Phehlukwayo in their ranks. Additionally, Duanne Olivier, who was exceptional in the Tests, has also been drafted into the 14-man squad in place of the rested Dale Steyn for the first two ODIs.

South Africa also have a surfeit of spin options to look at, with both left and right-handed wristspinner, as well as option of the left-arm orthodox of Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj was part of the one-day squad that toured Sri Lanka last year without the rested Tahir, but with Tahir back and Tabraiz Shamsi included in the squad for the first two ODIs, Maharaj has been forced back to the fringes.

“Over the next five games, certainly the spinners will have their say. Pakistan is a very good batting team against spin, so it will be a nice challenge for our spinners,” du Plessis said.The hosts’ batting line-up, however, looks a tad inexperienced, with JP Duminy out with injury and Quinton de Kock rested. A lot will depend on the experienced duo of du Plessis and Hashim Amla in the first two games.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs South Africa 04:00 pm (PST)