Contempt proceedings sought against KP Assembly speaker

PESHAWAR: A petition was filed in the Service Tribunal Thursday seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker for non-implementation of the judgment about de-notification of KP Assembly secretary.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly senior additional speaker filed the petition through his lawyer Ali Azeem Afridi. He requested the court to proceed against the KP Assembly speaker for non-compliance with the tribunal order. The tribunal had on December 10, last year, declared the notification issued by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for promoting junior additional secretary KP Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee. The tribunal consisting of members Mohammad Hamid Mughal, Mohammad Amin Khan Kundi and Ahmad Hassan had also declared the decision of the committee as illegal, which was in violation of the court’s decisions. The tribunal in the same judgment, accepting an appeal of the senior additional secretary, had declared illegal the August 11, 2017, decision of the Departmental Promotion Committee and the August 15, 2017, notification by the then assembly speaker and current National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, of the promotion of an officer junior to appellant (Kifayatullah), Nasrullah Khan as the secretary. The tribunal in the judgment had also held that the current and former speakers of the provincial assembly, Asad Qaiser and Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani respectively, promoted nepotism in appointments to the assembly secretariat.

The petitioner secretary pointed out before the tribunal that the judgment was not implemented. It said that the respondent No. 1 (Speaker KP Assembly) being the competent authority is duty bound to implement the judgment of the tribunal in letter and spirit, but the same is done away with leaving the present petitioner nowhere but high and dry and that too aloof. The petitioner in the petition prayed that the respondent may graciously be proceeded against for non-compliance with the judgment.

Italian tourists visit historic places in Peshawar: Two women tourists from Italy visited historic places, busy bazaars and enjoyed spicy foods in the provincial capital.

During the visit to various places, the Italian tourists identified as Laura and Dara mingled with the people and evinced a keen interest in the art, traditional foods, jewellery, cultural items and city’s ancient structures. They visited Ghanta Ghar, Heritage Trail, New Muslim Meena Bazaar, historic Sethi House, Chowk Yadgar, Gor Khatri, Peshawar Museum, various bazaars in Saddar locality and enjoyed spicy foods in Namakmandi. The foreign visitors purchased some cultural and unique items, dresses, golden ornaments and enjoyed traditional foods while visiting different bazaars. They enjoyed a barbeque and a ride in a decorated auto-rickshaw as well.

Laura and Dara later went to historic Mohallah Sethian and visited the Sethi House. The Sethi House was built in 1837-1884. The Mohallah Sethian is an old and traditionally arranged neighbourhood in the old city of Peshawar. The mohallah contains seven South Asian mansions built by the Sethi family. The mansions were built in a style reminiscent of Central Asia with elaborate wooden carvings. The houses were completed in the late 19th century. The tourists praised the artwork at the Sethi House.

The foreign visitors said that Peshawar is a historic and safe city. They said that complete peace had been restored and tourists can now visit any place in the City and elsewhere in KP without any fear. The tourists said that they will share the experience of their visit to this historic city when they go back to their country. They said the people of Peshawar are hospitable and friendly. The tourists from China, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere from across the globe have now started coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the efforts being made by the Tourism Department to promote tourism and attract more tourists to the province.