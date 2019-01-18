close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 18, 2019

Lecture

National

BR
Bureau report
January 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: An internationally known writer, Professor Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, will deliver a lecture at the Peshawar Museum today (Friday) at 3pm. The topic is “From Attock to Peshawar - A journey of 80 km through 5000 years of history”. According to a press release, born and raised in Peshawar, Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, has a number of books to his credit on various aspects of the city of his birth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan