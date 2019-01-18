14 shops gutted in Timergara

TIMERGARA: An inferno reduced to ashes 14 shops in Timergara Bazaar on Thursday.

Police said the fire erupted due to electricity short-circuiting and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the owner. They said the fire broke out at a shop dealing in carpets owned by one Tayyab Khan, a resident of Talash, due to electricity short-circuiting and engulfed all the nearby shops in a blink of eye.

Officials of the fire brigade, volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation, Civil Defence and shopkeepers managed to extinguish the fire after hectic efforts of many hours.