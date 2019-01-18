close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

14 shops gutted in Timergara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

TIMERGARA: An inferno reduced to ashes 14 shops in Timergara Bazaar on Thursday.

Police said the fire erupted due to electricity short-circuiting and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the owner. They said the fire broke out at a shop dealing in carpets owned by one Tayyab Khan, a resident of Talash, due to electricity short-circuiting and engulfed all the nearby shops in a blink of eye.

Officials of the fire brigade, volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation, Civil Defence and shopkeepers managed to extinguish the fire after hectic efforts of many hours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan