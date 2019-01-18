Taliban should talk to Afghan govt: ex-minister

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and PPP leader Senator A Rehman Malik has said that the ongoing talks between Taliban and Afghan government are getting complicated as Taliban are not agreeing to sit with Afghan government.

“It is strange that Taliban can sit with Americans and Chinese but why cannot they sit with their own fellow Muslim countrymen. It shows that Taliban are not sincere in Afghan peace process and don’t want a peaceful Afghanistan,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

In a series of messages on Twitter, he writes, “I appeal to Taliban to appreciate the efforts of Pakistan towards peace in Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban need to show flexibility especially after the announcement of President Donald Trump that USA Forces are leaving Afghanistan.”

He said that all Afghani factions should sit and agree that they can give peaceful Afghanistan to their coming generations. He says, “If Talibans are sincere for peace in Afghanistan then they should agree to sit with Afghan Government and pave way for a solution acceptable to the people of Afghanistan who have been suffering endlessly and uselessly.”