Selection of Shahbaz as PAC chairman: IHC reserves verdict, to be announced on 21st

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has reserved its verdict on maintainability of petition against selection of Shahbaz Sharif as chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the verdict will be announced on Monday (January 21). January 21 has become an important day for the Sharif family, as Nawaz Sharif appeal against the decision of Accountability Court in Al-Azizia reference will also be heard on same day. During the hearing petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate in his appeal has said that Shahbaz Sharif who is also Opposition Leader in the National Assembly is not eligible to serve as PAC chairman. He said issuance of his production orders was against the rules of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

To this chief justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah remarked that you have to furnish all arguments and filed a reference as well against Shahbaz Sharif’s elevation as the PAC chief. The verdict will be announced on Monday. The court then adjourned the hearing till 21st January. Shahbaz Sharif was elected as Chairman PAC on 21 December.