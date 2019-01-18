Tried to solve public problems: Outgoing CJ

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisqr, on Thursday said that he tried to solve public issues while remaining within the judges code of conduct as he claimed that the Supreme Court delivered landmark judgements in the public interest as well as ensured protection of fundamental rights of the people of the country while adjudicating upon important cases.

Addressing the Full Court Reference held here in the Supreme Court in his honour on the eve of his retirement, the outgoing chief justice referred to some of what he claimed the revolutionary movements and said this court has been a catalyst in the recent years.

First and foremost, he said is the judgement relating to Gilgit-Baltistan announced earlier, directing the federal government to promulgate the proposed order as annexed to the judgement, establishing judicial, legislative and executive organs to Gilgit-Baltistan guaranteeing its people the fundamental rights provided in the Constitution of Pakistan pursuant to the Al-Jehad Trust case. "I believe this decision is a testament of our love for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, whose hearts beat for Pakistan just as strongly as ours," he said. He said that this court also took action to ensure water security in Pakistan which is projected to reach life-threatening levels in future. The importance of water for human existence cannot be emphasised enough and with the overwhelming support of Pakistani citizens from all parts of the world, the issue of water conservation has finally become a cause that each individual of this nation is conscious of and vows to contribute towards it. Justice Nisar hoped that the government will continue to work against the threat posed by this dire issue. In this respect, the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams is a matter of survival for Pakistan.

Tackling the problem of free extraction of water for bottled water is another step to ensure that Pakistan is built for and run for its people, not for those corporations who unlawfully benefit and profit at the expense of the nation, he said.

The outgoing CJP said that another feat is the Supreme Court’s efforts to diffuse the ticking population bomb. The current rate of population growth means that 14,000 children are born in Pakistan each day, many of whom are born in poverty and know struggles of hunger, thirst, deprivation and neglect that no human should ever have to cope with.

The committee constituted by this court formulated recommendations which have been approved by the Council of Common Interests and is in the process of being translated into an action plan by the government. "I am confident that with the three pillars of the state joining hands in this cause, a sustainable population growth rate will be achieved in the coming years. Similarly, he said that the case of Tayyaba, a child maid who was abused at the hands of her employers, is not a standalone matter.