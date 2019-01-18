NA session: No intention to topple govt: Saad

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N parliamentarian Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is facing investigations while in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Thursday maintained that the opposition had not accepted PTI mandate but they have no intentions to topple the government for the sake of continuation of democratic system.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, he said that the opposition would not move for toppling the government as such move could also be dangerous for the democratic system.

Saad Rafique also asked the government not to be afraid of alliance of the opposition parties.

“We have learnt a lot from the past and will not topple the government despite the fact that they listen abuses from some ministers on daily basis,” he said adding the opposition just wanted the government to fulfill its promises which it made with the nation.

Calling upon Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, “There are decent people and veteran politicians like Pervaiz Khattak and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the PTI from whom you can get due advice,” he said.

The PML-N leader, along with his brother, is in custody of the NAB and he wants the Bureau to frame reference against them so that the allegations could be decided in the court of law.

Saad Rafique stressed that there is a need to address demerits of the NAB otherwise those sitting in the Parliament would also suffer. “We should demerit NAB otherwise you will also suffer and that day is not far away,” he said.

The PML-N leader also advised the PTI leadership to come down from the container and run affairs of the country seriously. He expressed his thanks to Speaker Asad Qaisar for issuing his production orders to attend proceedings of the House without caring for any pressure.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak while briefly responding to views of Saad Rafique, held out assurance that there would be no use of abusive language.

Later, the PML- N leaders Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah exchanged views with Murad Saeed and Ali Muhammad Khan in a pleasant mood before leaving the House.

The proceedings of the House also remained suspended for over an hour due to meeting of Speaker, government and leaders from the opposition parties in the Speaker’s chambers.

During the meeting, the opposition leaders including Khursheed Shah and others conveyed their concerns over no progress made by the special parliamentary committee which was constituted to probe alleged rigging in 2018 general elections.

At resumption of proceedings, the PPP parliamentarian told the House that during the meeting the opposition conveyed to the Speaker that the government was taking no interest in taking forward working of the special parliamentary committee meeting on rigging.

He regretted that even the Terms of References (ToRs) of the committee have not been finalised by the subcommittee which was constituted for the same purpose.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also regretted that so far ToRs of the parliamentary committee were not finalised saying that it was also breach of privilege of the House.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured the opposition parties that reservations of the opposition parties would be removed while ToRs of committee would also be finalised soon.