Emirates to cut operations in Pakistan for 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Emirates Airlines has announced a drastic cut in flights to Pakistan for 2019, says a press release on Thursday. The operational adjustment is aimed at meeting global demands for travelers for the year. Reportedly, the following schedule will apply for all operations in Pakistan.
Dubai-Sialkot: Emirates has also suspended its daily service for the city-flydubai will continue service.
Dubai-Peshawar: Flights will be reduced to 3 per week from 5.
Dubai-Multan: Flydubai will serve the destination as present.
Dubai-Lahore: Flights will be cut down to 9 from 10 in a week.
Dubai-Karachi: Flights will be reduced from 35 to 23 per week.
Dubai-Islamabad: Flights will be cut to 7 per week from 11.
RAWALPINDI: Emirates Airlines has announced a drastic cut in flights to Pakistan for 2019, says a press release on Thursday. The operational adjustment is aimed at meeting global demands for travelers for the year. Reportedly, the following schedule will apply for all operations in Pakistan.
Dubai-Sialkot: Emirates has also suspended its daily service for the city-flydubai will continue service.
Dubai-Peshawar: Flights will be reduced to 3 per week from 5.
Dubai-Multan: Flydubai will serve the destination as present.
Dubai-Lahore: Flights will be cut down to 9 from 10 in a week.
Dubai-Karachi: Flights will be reduced from 35 to 23 per week.
Dubai-Islamabad: Flights will be cut to 7 per week from 11.