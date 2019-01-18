Two sisters kidnapped

JHANG: Police registered two FIRs about the abduction of two sisters and an attempt to rape with a six-year-old girl here on Thursday. The first FIR was registered with the Qadirpur police station. Zawar Hussain of village Mouza Tiba Dhopsari said that his sisters Fatima Bibi and Ishrat Bibi visited the local shrine but when they were returning home, accused Mohsin and Sadiq along with two others abducted them at gunpoint and fled. In the second FIR registered with the Satellite Town police station, M Siddique of village Ashaba said that his six-year-old daughter Hijab Zahra went to a local private school but did not reach there. “We started searching for her and found her near a field being sexually abused by an accused Nisar Ahmed. When Nisar saw us, he fled the scene.” The police spokesman said that the cops of concerned police stations had arrested two accused and started conducting raids to arrest the remaining nominated accused.