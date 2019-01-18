Ensuring transparency in public sector institutions is PTI’s manifesto: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to formulate a mechanism for recruitment to the newly-created and fresh vacancies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) through National Testing Services (NTS).

"It was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure transparency in all public sector institutions," he added. He was presiding over the 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of KP-TEVTA at Chief Minister's Secretariat, said a handout.

Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, administrative secretaries of departments concerned, members of the BoD, and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the implementation status on the decisions of the previous meeting of the Board of Directors, the way forward and ongoing activities under the TEVTA. A number of decisions were taken in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the chief minister free technical education programme and told that provincial government had allocated funds to the tune of Rs 700 million for imparting free technical education training to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Implementation of this programme had been started during the financial year 2011. The programme was implemented in three different phases with the physical targets to train 3500 number of youth under the programme.Resultantly, 3,233 youth had been trained with the total cost of Rs 400 million. The saved amount of Rs300 million is available but the training programme was halted since October 2017.

The chief minister on the proposal of board approved restarting of the training programme to utilise the available amount for short terms training of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged tribal districts under which approximately 400 youth can be trained.