14 shops gutted in Timergara fire

TIMERGARA: An inferno reduced to ashes 14 shops in Timergara Bazaar on Thursday. Police said the fire erupted due to electricity short-circuiting and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the owners. They said the fire broke out at a shop dealing in carpets owned by one Tayyab Khan, a resident of Talash, due to electricity short-circuiting and engulfed all the nearby shops in a blink of eye. Officials of the fire brigade, volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation, Civil Defence and shopkeepers managed to extinguish the fire after hectic efforts of several hours. Tayyab Khan demanded of the district and provincial governments to compensate him as he cannot afford to re-establish his business.