‘People repose trust in Imran’

PAKPATTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Pir Ahmad Shah Khagga on Thursday said the people reposed trust in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to reporters, Khagga said the people loved Imran very much. He said the PTI government would bring about change in the country and the people gave respect to Imran from all areas of the country.