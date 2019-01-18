close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
January 18, 2019

Illegal transport stands protested

National

TIMERGARA: Transporters union in Timergara in Lower Dir on Thursday staged a protest against what they called illegal transport stands on the Timergara Bypass road.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Timergara Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for allowing setting up of illegal transport stands.

Leaders of Transporters Union Idrees Bacha, Liaqat Khan, Fakhrullah, Musa Khan and others alleged that the owners had illegally established transport stands on the Timergara Bypass road in connivance with the TMA Timergara. Later, speaking at a news conference at press club, the transporters’ leaders alleged that the illegal transport stands were incurring a loss of millions of rupees to the district government. “Issuing licences to owners of these illegal stands is a question mark on the performance of the district as well as provincial government,” said Idrees.

