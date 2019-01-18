close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Govt claims transferring Rs275.2 bn to provinces

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Center on Thursday claimed that they transferred Rs275.2 billion in first half of the current fiscal year against Rs251.5 billion, indicating a growth of 9.4 percent.

Under the arrangements placed through NFC the share of provinces cannot be reduced out of total federal divisible pool (FDP). As the FBR is facing the tax shortfall of Rs158 billion in first half of the current fiscal year so the projected revenue share of all provinces also reduced because the FDP also got reduced, said the sources.

Now the reconstitution of NFC has already been done and official summary has been moved for convening maiden session of NFC any time in near future. However, according to Finance Ministry’s statement issued here on Thursday that in the first half of FY 2017-18, FBR reported a collection of Rs1845.3 billion (inclusive of arrears of previous year). During the same period of current financial year, FBR reported collection of taxes as Rs2011.4 billion (inclusive of arrears of previous year).

The share transferred to Sindh province during the same period of last financial year was Rs251.5 billion and during the current financial year it is Rs275.2 billion showing a growth of 9.4%.

It is evident that the transfers in both absolute and percentage terms have increased. It is further clarified that the federal government immediately transfers the share of all the provinces as per the NFC formula, based on the revenue collection reported by the FBR.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan