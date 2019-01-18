PTF seeks extra favour from visiting ITF official

ISLAMABAD: As International Tennis Federation (ITF) Executive Director (Development) Luca Santilli has confirmed his visit to Pakistan on January 24, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is expecting extra financial support from the world body to make up for the lost opportunity of failing to organise Davis Cup for almost ten years.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan told ‘The News’ that the second in charge of the ITF, who virtually commands all the tennis development around the world, would be arriving here on January 24.

“He is the most influential person in the ITF and is virtual authority when it comes to supporting member countries in development work. Santilli has confirmed his visit to Pakistan on January 24. We hope and expect more backing from the ITF executive, who is making his first visit to Pakistan. Never before such a high-profile ITF official ever visited the country.”

Saifullah said that Pakistan lost crucial time of ITF support in recent past when the country was deprived of hosting Davis Cup. “What PTF wants is to get much deserved compensation from the ITF for that lost time. We would be forwarding our request to Santilli on his arrival in Pakistan.”

During his visit, Santilli will formally inaugurate the newly-converted Centre Court and the four other courts, resurfaced to international standards with Plexipave Cushion. Last year the ITF had approved $50,000 grant to the PTF as its contribution towards conversion of the five courts.

Santilli will also officially launch the National Training Centre (NTC), which aims to provide the best, professional tennis training services in the country.

“Though the ITF has contributed to the tennis cause in Pakistan by putting up their share in raising of quality artificial courts at the PTF Complex, we are looking forward to some extra support for Pakistan to make up for the lost time,” Saifullah said.

Santilli is the ITF Executive Director Development since 2016. He is responsible for reviewing, leading and implementing the ITF world development programmes in place in six regions around the world to ensure an effective and substantial impact on the growth of tennis where it is most needed.

Santilli is also scheduled to hold a meeting with media men following the inauguration ceremony.