Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

PLC annual convention ends

Islamabad

January 18, 2019

Rawalpindi: Third annual convention of Pakistan Library Club (PLC) ended at Arid University, says a press release.

Approximately 200 library professionals attended the convention. "There is need to improve structure of library service," says chief guest Aqeel Sultan, registrar of Arid University.

Approximately 200 librarians, teachers and students of library science attended third convention. Hussain Mirza, senior joint secretary of Finance Ministry was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Hussain Sohrani and Amir Latif welcomed the participants, at the end shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

