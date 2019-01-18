Federal Commission meets to revise capital master plan

Islamabad : The Federal Commission constituted to revise master plan of Islamabad has formally started its working. In this connection first meeting of the commission was held at Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters here on Thursday.

The first meeting of the Commission was convened by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by Syed Ayub Qutab, Executive, Pakistan Institute for Environmental Research, Asad Mehboob Kiyani former Member Planning and Design CDA, Jawad Ali Khan Habitat Programme Manger, UN Human Settlement Programme, Member Planning & Design CDA, Representative of Pak EPA, Director General RDA, Chief (Physical Planning) Planning Commission of Pakistan, Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI, Chairman Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners and Director Master Plan CDA while M.D NesPak Dr. Ahmed Zeb participated the meeting as special participants.

The meeting was briefed about the original master plan of Islamabad and its dynamics. The meeting was apprised that life of Master Plan of Islamabad was expired in 1980s.

During the meeting it was decided that a vision statement of the commission would be formulated. It was also decided that key process areas for the revision of Master Plan of the Capital City would be indicated. During the meeting its was mutually agreed that input from all stakeholders must be taken into consideration for this purpose an online input mechanism will be devised to incorporate citizen’s input in revision of Islamabad Master Plan.

The meeting further decided that linkages would be explored to take all departments on board. The meeting also decided that transparent process would be a key factor in revision of master plan of Islamabad.

Second meeting of the commission will be held during the next week. During the second meeting progress on decisions taken in the first meeting would be discussed.