PBM signs MoU for cancer treatment

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Phizerpharma inks an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encompass maximum number of deserving cancer patients throughout the country, ensuring their free of charge medical treatment. PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi and Country Manager Phizerpharma Syed M. Wajeeh were among the prominent dignitaries who witnessed the signing ceremony, organised at a hotel here on Thursday.

While addressing the participants, PBM managing director took this moment as an historic one for extending hopes and smiles to the poor cancer patients noting that “the impact of cancer on all population is devastating but especially so for poor, vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people who have inadequate resources to fight against this fatal disease.”

He further remarked that keeping in view the miseries of poor and deserving cancer patients, they are being provided financial assistance for their medical treatment on preferential basis by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and since my joining over one billion rupees have been disbursed only for the medical treatment of deserving patients suffering from various ailments.