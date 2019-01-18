Govt, NGOs urged to work together against diseases

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged provincial departments and NGOs working for the prevention and cure of diseases to work in close coordination to ensure the effective and efficient utilisation of resources.

He added that coordination between the federal and provincial governments was also of paramount significance to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country.

The president said this during a briefing by the Pakistan National Heart Association, where minister for national health services, regulations, and coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani and PANAH president Major General (r) Masudur Rehman Kiani were also present.

The president said emphasis on prevention is of utmost importance to reduce the unnecessary burden on the healthcare system.

"People can be saved from numerous diseases by adopting preventive measures like vaccination, hygiene, sanitation, and healthy lifestyle," he said.

The president said regular exercise and hygiene are the guarantees of good health. He said that the role of media is very significant in creating awareness among the people regarding prevention and healthy lifestyle.

The president said there was a need to develop a narrative of prevention on the basis of solid data.

He appreciated the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination’s initiatives to celebrate the National Fitness Day.

He also pointed out that there is a need to enhance both number and capacity of Lady Health workers as they have a significant role in the provision of basic healthcare to the women and children in far-flung areas of the country.