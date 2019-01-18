close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
AFP
January 18, 2019

Dutch journalist deported from Turkey over alleged terror links

World

AFP
January 18, 2019

Istanbul: A Dutch journalist based in Turkey was deported from the country on Thursday, a day after she was arrested, on suspicion of links to terrorism, Turkish officials said. The officials said Ans Boersma’s deportation was not related to her journalistic activity but that Ankara had received a tip-off from the Dutch police that she had links to a terror group. Boersma, a freelance journalist based in Istanbul who has contributed articles to the financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, had announced she had been expelled. "I got arrested yesterday (Wednesday), got deported this morning. Flying out now," she said in a messaging group for foreign journalists in Turkey.

