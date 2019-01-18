close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

UK media cricket team lose to SJAL, LPC

Sports

January 18, 2019

LAHORE: UK media cricket team, who had lost to Lahore Press Club team the other day also lost to Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) by 7 wickets here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The chief of match DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said on the occasion SBP will continue to support games culture in the province. Also present on the occasion were ICC Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar, PCB Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Azhar Zaidi, Sardar Naveed Haider were also present on the occasion. SJAL President Aqeel Ahmed also presented a souvenir to the chief guest in the presence of SJAL secretary Ashraf Chaudhry.

Earlier, Lahore Press Club (LPC) cricket team, led by Nadeem Basra, defeated visiting Pakistan’s UK jou8rnalists team in a friendly match played here at Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, treasurer Malik Nawaz, former national team manager Azhar Zaidi and Motorway Police Raja Riffat and several other officials witnessed the match. The visiting team gathered 152 runs and LPC cricketers achieved the score losing three wickets. Later chief guests gave prizes to the participating team members.

