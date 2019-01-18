Farrell to lead England against Ireland

LONDON: Owen Farrell will captain England against defending champions Ireland in their Six Nations Championship opener in Dublin on February 2, coach Eddie Jones announced Thursday.

Fly-half Farrell and Dylan Hartley were officially England squad co-captains during the November internationals, but the hooker has been ruled out of Jones’ initial 35-man party for the match at Lansdowne Road a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 31. England are due to head to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp in the lead-up to the Ireland match and Jones said: “Unfortunately Dylan won’[t be available for the Ireland game so we won’[t take him to Portugal, but we are hopeful he will be back later in the Championship.” Farrell now takes sole charge of the side, with Jamie George the starting hooker. “Owen will be captain by himself,” Jones confirmed.

Veteran front row forward Dan Cole has been recalled with No 8 Billy Vunipola and lock Joe Launchbury also in line for a recall, as is veteran fullback Mike Brown, who did not feature in November, when England won three of their four Tests and lost only narrowly to world champions New Zealand.