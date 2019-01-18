Warner to return after injury

SYDNEY Banned Australian batsman David Warner will return home from Bangladesh to have an injured elbow assessed, Cricket Australia said Thursday.The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it raises concerns of a stint on the sidelines for the explosive opener alongside disgraced teammate Steve Smith, as the pair face a disrupted return to international cricket. Warner, who continues to serve his 12-month suspension from the national team for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, reportedly injured the elbow during a flamboyant knock for the Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday.