Australia bring in Zampa, Stanlake for series decider

MELBOURNE: Australia have made two changes in their Playing XI for the third and final ODI against India in Melbourne, that’s scheduled for Friday.

Legspinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Billy Stanlake have been brought in for Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff respectively.Behrendorff has been ruled out with back soreness, and Kane Richardson has been called into the squad as cover. Nathan Lyon, on the other hand, has been dropped after two below-par performances in Sydney and Adelaide, where he couldn’t pick a wicket.

“I think he’s been really impressive,” Finch said of Lyon on Thursday (January 17). “Obviously not getting a wicket, he’d have liked a bit more return for that. When he keeps bowling that well, he will get rewarded eventually.”

Behrendorff has had a history with back problems, which is why he hasn’t been released to the Perth Scorchers squad for the Big Bash League. He had to temporarily give up first-class cricket earlier this summer and has since been able to get back to top-level playing circuit only through limited-overs cricket.

Mitchell Marsh continues to be out of favour but he hasn’t been released from the squad for Perth Scorchers’ match against Hobart in Perth, that will also be played on Friday.Australia haven’t won a series in about two years and the final ODI against India gives them a real shot at course correction in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won a series,” Finch acknowledged. “There’s been a lot of improvement and a lot to be proud of so far. But winning the series is the focus.”Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.