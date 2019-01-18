Samiullah stars in Battle Axe Polo

LAHORE: Raja Samiullah with seven goals steered PBG/Remounts to a thumping 13 to 5 and a half victory over Diamond Paints/Guard Group in the Battle Axe Polo Cup Tournament here at the Fortress Stadium on Thursday.

Samiullah was in sublime form and displayed outstanding horse and stick work. Foreign player Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick, Capt M Humair Ghazi scored a brace and Saqib Rider contributed one goal. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Omer Asjad Malhi thwarted two goals and Taimoor Ali Malik converted one.

PBG fired five goals in the first chukker. Raja Sami was more sever with mallet as he hammered an impressive hat-trick to give his side 3-0 lead. Then Capt Humair struck a field goal and Raja Sami added one more to finish the inaugural chukker having healthy 5-0 lead.

PBG maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they added another hat-trick in their tally to enhance their lead to 8-0. Raja Sami this time thwarted two goals and Nicolas hit one. Diamond Paints/Guard Group then showed some resistance and fought back well by pumping in two back-to-back goals - one each by Omer Asjad Malhi and Taimoor Ali Malik - to finish the chukker at 8-2. The only goal of the third chukker was converted by Diamond Paints/Guard Group when Omer Malhi fired in a field goal.

The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by PBG, who hammered five more goals to finish the match having 13-3 lead. Nicolas this time contributed with a brace and Saqib Rider, Capt Humair and Raja Sami with a goal apiece. With two and a half goal handicap, the final score was 13-5 1/2 in favour of PBG/Remounts. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.