PSB recognises newly-elected PFF

KARACHI: Following law of the land and violating the agreement which the government of Pakistan had signed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2014 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has recognised the newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

"The PSB has no objection to open/operate bank accounts by PFF authorised signatories on account of its being PSB affiliated sports federation/organisation," the PSB wrote in response to a letter from the newly-elected PFF.

When this correspondent asked PSB Deputy Director General Technical Mohammad Azam Dar about the Board's decision to affiliate the new body, he said the elections were fair and transparent so the Board recognised the new body. "When Supreme Court conducted elections can I refuse that?," he was quick to add when his attention was attracted towards Lausanne Agreement.

"We had also sent our observer and he reported that the elections were fair and so we decided to recognise the new body," Dar added.

The Supreme Court, in its last month's order, had said: "Therefore the newly-elected office-bearers shall be recognised as the office-bearers representing PFF worldwide." After the Lausanne Agreement which the Board had signed with the IOC in 2014, the PSB had mentioned in its letter to national federations that the PSB would deal with only those federations which are recognised by their international bodies.

"A meeting was held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 19, 2014, to resolve the issues relating to Olympic movement in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the representatives of the government of Pakistan and delegates of IOC, OCA and POA. It was mutually agreed that the government of Pakistan would deal with only those sports federations which are recognised by their respective international bodies," the PSB's letter, it had written to national federations on September 9, 2014, says.

"The government has decided that the PSB may affiliate and fund only those federations which are recognised by their respective International Federations (IFs) and meeting criteria of PSB affiliation in future," the letter added.

The newly-elected PFF, being headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, has already taken control of the PFF headquarters and accounts from the FIFA-recognised PFF under the instructions of the apex court.

With both FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) still backing Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF the new body also conducted the culminating section of the Pakistan Premier Football League which concluded here on January 13.

Not knowing much about the Lausanne Agreement the newly-elected PFF vice-president Naveed Haider appreciated the state's decision to recognise his body. "It's good decision. It will help us a lot," Naveed told 'The News' on Thursday.