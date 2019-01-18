close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Bismah named Pak women cricket team captain

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) women wing has named Bismah Maroof as the captain of Pakistan women cricket team ahead of a training camp in preparation for their ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against the West Indies. The 27-year-old underwent a sinus surgery in 2018 which had put her cricketing career in jeopardy. Javeria Khan had led the side during Maroof’s absence.

Javeria insisted that she was just the stand-in captain while Maroof was recovering. “Star batter Bismah Maroof returns to lead the side after undergoing successful surgery,” PCB stated in a press release. The training camp is being held in Karachi Pakistan will travel to the United Arab Emirates to play three ODIs in February. The ODI series will be followed by T20Is.

Pak women team probables: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Anum Amin, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

