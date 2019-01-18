Eve-teasers kill youth

LAHORE: A 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two persons in the Nawankot police area on Thursday.

Victim Suleman of Sodiwal, Nawankot along with his maternal aunt, Saima, was on his way when two persons, Kashif and Shafiq, allegedly passed derogatory comments. Upon which, Suleman got infuriated and exchanged harsh words with them. The eve-teasers allegedly stabbed and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s father. Woman dies: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a speeding motorcycle in the Raiwind area on Thursday.

The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a rashly- driven bike hit and killed her. The police have removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a speeding car in the Naseerabad police jurisdiction on Thursday.

Victim Haneefan was crossing a road near Gulab Devi Hospital when a recklessly-driven car hit and injured her badly. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Three held: The North Cantt police arrested a man and two women who had allegedly stolen valuables from the house of film actress Madiha Shah nine years ago.

The arrested persons indentified as Azeem, his wife Shamaila and Humaira had allegedly stolen valuables from the house of actress Madiha Shah nine years back. Three robbery accused: The CIA claimed to have arrested three criminals involved in robbery and theft cases.

The arrested accused were identified as Kamran, Akram and Aslam. Police also recovered valuables and weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, Township investigation police arrested three accused thieves and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Zafar Iqbal. Qudratullah and Imran.