‘Medical institutes short of 4,000 teachers’

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed told Punjab Assembly on Thursday that medical colleges and universities in Punjab were facing shortage of 4,000 teachers, adding that competent doctors were refraining from joining government services due to lesser salaries and opting for private hospitals for better salaries.

Replying to members’ queries during Question Hour on Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, and Primary and Secondary Education Departments, the minister lamented that not a single doctor applied for government jobs during the last two years despite running advertisements of vacancies through Public Service Commission. Responding to the question by PML-N’s Malik Arshad who had indicated 20 vacancies in Sahiwal Medical College were not filled for many months, Dr Yasmin Rashed said her government was responding to the needs of health sector on emergency basis.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, asked the minister why the government was reluctant in raising the salaries of doctors in public sector hospitals. The speaker asked the minister to raise salaries and superannuation age of doctors in government hospitals and then see the rush of doctors towards government hospitals and medical colleges. Another PML-N member Rana Mannan alleged that a noted leader of PTI from Narowal, Abrarul Haq, who himself owned a private hospital there, used his political influence to suspend the annual development funds for the construction of Narowal Medical College despite that the feasibility of the project was approved. Health minister assured the House that funds for Narowal Medical College would be released in next year’s budget.

PML-N’s Azma Zahid Bukhari, on a supplementary question, said it was a matter of satisfaction that PTI government had admitted on record that the previous regime of PML-N had set up 200-bed Children’s Hospital in Faisalabad in 2016 which was fully functional. She asked the government why no up-gradation was taken up in that hospital despite dire needs during the last five months. She questioned the capacity of the government in building new hospitals when it had failed to upgrade any existing facility.

Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said government released Rs 6 billion for the completion of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). She accused the previous regime of handing over the project to some NGO. She said that the government has acquired land for setting up five mother and child clinics in different districts. She said PTI government inherited only one completed project that was DHQ Hospital Jhelum. She said present regime was taking measures for up gradation of hospitals and completion of incomplete projects. PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafiq, who was health minister in previous government and attending the proceedings from NAB custody on production orders, said that Punjab Assembly gave formal approval of PKLI, adding that his government had committed no violation of rules in PKLI project. He said his government undertook health projects to provide health care to all citizens all over the province without any political consideration and completed projects like burn units, Multan Kidney Centre and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Attendance of members was scanty in the House on Thursday since many members including the deputy speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari were not allowed into the Assembly by the security after the Election Commission of Pakistan had suspended membership of 113 legislators including 10 ministers and six advisers and special assistants for not filing income tax returns.