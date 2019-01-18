Only for the poor

The anti-encroachment drive is a commendable step by the KMC. But it has taken a heavy toll on the poor and the working class. This action has made their lives even more miserable. The shops and pushcarts of daily wagers have been demolished and thrown away. People who can hardly make both ends meet have suffered a lot because of this drive. When it comes to the anti-encroachment initiatives, it should apply to all and sundry. There ought not to be a difference between the poor and the rich running big markets established on encroached land.

But in Pakistan, the discrimination is apparent. The shops and markets of the bigwigs are being saved. Much ease is given to them when they pay some extra amount to the authorities concerned and regularise their property. No one is talking about the hundreds of daily wagers and hawkers who are being victimised by the drive. While the relevant department should keep demolishing the illegally occupied lands, it ought to be impartial.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )