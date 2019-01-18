close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

January 18, 2019

The rupee ended marginally higher on Thursday, as dollar supplies were sufficient to meet demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 138.88 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.90 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 139.20 against the dollar.

“There was some dollar buying seen, but overall the currency remained range-bound during the day,” a forex dealer said.

