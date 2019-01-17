Latest News
January 17, 2019
Home
Today's Paper
Top Story
Top Story
January 17, 2019
Model Claiming Trump Secrets Deported From Thailand
Priyanka Chopra To Be Royal Baby’s Godmother?
Imran Lacks Courage, Says Bilawal
Pakistani Model Fia Khan Weds Turkish Boyfriend Tolga Erken
Blast At Lyon University
Sidharth Malhotra To Tie The Knot Soon?
Banksy In Tokyo? City Launches Probe
PIA Cargo Business From China Increased 100% In 2018: Official
No Power Can Stop Me From Undertaking Official Visit: Murad Ali Shah
US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Arrives In Pakistan
CJP Nisar Recounts Landmark Verdicts By SC In His Farewell Address
‘Courts must avoid executive decisions’
Strike Bilawal, Murad off ECL: SC
Avenfield reference: SC says IHC verdict against guidelines
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar doffs robe today
FDI plunges 19.2pc in July-Dec
Opinion
Imtiaz Alam
Ensuring Afghan peace
Ahsan Iqbal
A house of cards
Mubarak Ali
The present changes the past
Syed Akhtar Ali
Crisis of energy
Alvaro Huerta
Mexican immigrants
Steven Singer
Teachers on strike
Newspost
The value of learning
Leadership traits
Following suit
Maturity in politics
Tour to South Africa
Editorial
Grand alliance – again
Custodians of culture
National
New Islamabad Airport graft: Civil Aviation Division reluctant to share officials’ names with Senate panel
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will remain CJP for 11 months
Another rain spell from Sunday, indicates PMD
CJP seeks apology for agony due to him
Govt asked to abolish duty withdrawal on cotton import
World
Rohingya exodus from India to BD hits 1,300
Russia, Japan far from partners: Lavrov
Foreign troops in Iraq cut by a quarter in 2018
‘Iran must provide care to detainees on hunger strike’
Japan sees record 31m tourists in 2018
Sports
Federer, Nadal stay on track as Sharapova sets up Wozniacki showdown
PCB decides to arrange Karachi PSL matches through tenders
New sports board in the offing
Finch just ‘needs a few breaks’ to turn form around: Langer
Olivier in line for ODI debut as SA rest Steyn, de Kock
Business
FDI plunges 19.2 percent in July-December
Pakistan keen to augment trade with all neighbours: FinMin
Comment
Rupee stable
FBR slaps 10pc fine on clearance of unregistered mobile phones
Karachi
No one can cause fissures in PPP, Murad tells PA
Centre lacks capacity to run Karachi’s major hospitals: Dr Azra
SHC takes notice of lack of coordination between IOs and MLOs in criminal cases
CM orders crackdown on drug peddling in educational institutes
Police van kills young man, injures two others
Lahore
Potato growers end sit-in after assurance
Country moving towards real goal, says CM
‘India shows childish behaviour’
Shujaat for joint efforts to boost economy
MPA Mazhar Abbas passes away
Islamabad
Polyclinic eyes start of work on expansion plan this year
Accessibility to drugs project launched
Seven journalists awarded Chevening fellowship
PHRC asked to report its key issues
Training for medical professionals today
Peshawar
Teachers back merger of Fata Edu Directorate into province
UC nazims take oath
3 regional offices being established, says KP ombudsman
Residents protest prolonged power cuts in Mohmand
Minister warns of action over illegal mining
Avenfield reference: SC says IHC verdict against guidelines
FDI plunges 19.2pc in July-Dec
Non submission of asset details: 332 MPs — including Fawad, three other ministers — suspended
Govt, opposition discuss extension to military courts
Can’t arrest Zardari, Faryal, Murad upon any minister’s wish: NAB
Govt put Bilawal, Murad’s names on ECL in haste: Qureshi
MQM-P assured its sealed offices to be reopened
21 killed in two days as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
White House considering PepsiCo ex-CEO Indra Nooyi for WB chief
BNP-M to back govt if demands accepted: Mengal
Hamza allowed to fly abroad for 10 days
Sindh governor fined for traffic violation