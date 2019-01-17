May survives confidence vote

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday survived a no-confidence vote sparked by the crushing defeat of her Brexit deal just weeks before the UK leaves the European Union.

A stunning 24-hour span saw May on Tuesday dealt the heaviest drubbing by parliament in modern British political history -- 432 votes to 202 -- over the divorce terms she reached with Brussels.

She emerged victorious in parliament´s first no-confidence vote in a British government in 26 years on Wednesday by a 325-306 margin, a majority of 19.

But it may have only been a pyrrhic victory for the hobbled but determined premier as she tries to steer the world´s fifth-biggest economy through its biggest crisis in a generation.