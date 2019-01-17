Chan made PM’s special assistant on parliamentary coordination

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given another ‘cap’ to his spokesman Afzal Nadeem Gondal by appointing him as PM’s special assistant on parliamentary coordination.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard says: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Nadeem Afzal Gondal as special assistant to the PM on Parliamentary Coordination and the appointment shall be in honorary capacity.”

Afzal Nadeem Gondal, commonly known as Afzal Nadeem Chan, a former PPP leader and a senior politician from Punjab joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf last year. He was appointed as the prime minister's official spokesman a day earlier. His appointment as PM’s spokesman has surprised many for he is a newcomer yet managed to get the key slot, though on honorary basis, leaving behind many party veterans. Chan has served previously as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).